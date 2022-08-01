Moment of Inertia of Systems
Inertia of disc with point masses
You build a wheel out of a thin circular hoop of mass 5 kg and radius 3 m, and two thin rods of mass 2 kg and 6 m in length, as shown below. Calculate the system’s moment of inertia about a central axis, perpendicular to the hoop.
A composite disc is built from a solid disc and a concentric, thick-walled hoop, as shown below. The inner disc (solid) has mass 4 kg and radius 2 m. The outer disc (thick-walled) has mass 5 kg, inner radius 2 m, and outer radius 3 m. Calculate the moment of inertia of this composite disc about a central axis perpendicular to the discs.
Three small objects, all of mass 1 kg, are arranged as an equilateral triangle of sides 3 m in length, as shown. The left-most object is on (0m, 0m). Calculate the moment of inertia of the system if it spins about the (a) X axis; (b) Y axis.
(b) Iy = 4.5 kg•m2
(b) Iy = 11.3 kg•m2
(b) Iy = 18 kg•m2
