Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Sound Intensity definitions Flashcards

Back
Sound Intensity definitions
1/12
  • Sound Intensity
    The power per unit area carried by a sound wave, measured in watts per meter squared.
  • Transverse Waves
    Waves where particle displacement is perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.
  • Longitudinal Waves
    Waves where particle displacement is parallel to the direction of wave propagation.
  • Sound Intensity Level
    A logarithmic measure of sound intensity, expressed in decibels, simplifying the range of human hearing.
  • Decibels
    A unit of measurement for sound intensity level, representing the logarithmic scale of sound.
  • Logarithmic Scale
    A scale used to represent a large range of values in a compact form, often used for sound intensity.
  • Beta (β)
    The symbol used to denote sound intensity level in the equation β = 10 * log10(I/I0).
  • I0
    The reference intensity level, 1 x 10^-12 W/m², representing the threshold of human hearing.
  • Watts per Meter Squared
    The unit of measurement for sound intensity, indicating power distributed over an area.
  • Power (P)
    The rate at which energy is transferred by the sound wave, measured in watts.
  • Radius (r)
    The distance from the sound source to the point where intensity is measured.
  • 4πr²
    The formula component representing the surface area of a sphere over which sound power is distributed.