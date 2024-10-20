Sound Intensity definitions Flashcards
Back
Sound Intensity definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- Sound IntensityThe power per unit area carried by a sound wave, measured in watts per meter squared.
- Transverse WavesWaves where particle displacement is perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.
- Longitudinal WavesWaves where particle displacement is parallel to the direction of wave propagation.
- Sound Intensity LevelA logarithmic measure of sound intensity, expressed in decibels, simplifying the range of human hearing.
- DecibelsA unit of measurement for sound intensity level, representing the logarithmic scale of sound.
- Logarithmic ScaleA scale used to represent a large range of values in a compact form, often used for sound intensity.
- Beta (β)The symbol used to denote sound intensity level in the equation β = 10 * log10(I/I0).
- I0The reference intensity level, 1 x 10^-12 W/m², representing the threshold of human hearing.
- Watts per Meter SquaredThe unit of measurement for sound intensity, indicating power distributed over an area.
- Power (P)The rate at which energy is transferred by the sound wave, measured in watts.
- Radius (r)The distance from the sound source to the point where intensity is measured.
- 4πr²The formula component representing the surface area of a sphere over which sound power is distributed.