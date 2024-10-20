Sound Intensity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Sound Intensity The power per unit area carried by a sound wave, measured in watts per meter squared.

Transverse Waves Waves where particle displacement is perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.

Longitudinal Waves Waves where particle displacement is parallel to the direction of wave propagation.

Sound Intensity Level A logarithmic measure of sound intensity, expressed in decibels, simplifying the range of human hearing.

Decibels A unit of measurement for sound intensity level, representing the logarithmic scale of sound.

Logarithmic Scale A scale used to represent a large range of values in a compact form, often used for sound intensity.

Beta (β) The symbol used to denote sound intensity level in the equation β = 10 * log10(I/I0).

I0 The reference intensity level, 1 x 10^-12 W/m², representing the threshold of human hearing.

Watts per Meter Squared The unit of measurement for sound intensity, indicating power distributed over an area.

Power (P) The rate at which energy is transferred by the sound wave, measured in watts.

Radius (r) The distance from the sound source to the point where intensity is measured.