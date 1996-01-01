18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
1
concept
Sound Intensity Level and the Decibel Scale
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
A sound wave from a police siren has an intensity of 0.01 W/m2 at a certain distance. A second sound wave from an ambulance has a sound intensity level 8 dB greater than the police siren, when measured at the same distance. What is the sound intensity level (in dB) of the sound wave due to the ambulance?
A
8.01 dB
B
108 dB
C
0.063 dB
3
example
Example 2
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Sound Intensity
Additional resources for Sound Intensity
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (11)
- (a) By what factor must the sound intensity be increased to raise the sound intensity level by 13.0 dB? (b) Ex...
- A baby's mouth is 30 cm from her father's ear and 1.50 m from her mother's ear. What is the difference between...
- For a person with normal hearing, the faintest sound that can be heard at a frequency of 400 Hz has a pressure...
- You live on a busy street, but as a music lover, you want to reduce the traffic noise. (b) If, instead, you re...
- You live on a busy street, but as a music lover, you want to reduce the traffic noise. (a) If you install spec...
- A sound wave in air at 20°C has a frequency of 320 Hz and a displacement amplitude of 5.00 * 10-3 mm. For this...
- You are trying to overhear a juicy conversation, but from your distance of 15.0 m, it sounds like only an aver...
- Sound is detected when a sound wave causes the tympanic membrane (the eardrum) to vibrate. Typically, the diam...
- What is the speed of sound in air (a) on a cold winter day in Minnesota when the temperature is -25°F, and (b)...
- A concert loudspeaker suspended high above the ground emits 35 W of sound power. A small microphone with a 1.0...
- Which of the following statements is explained best using the Chargaff's rule?