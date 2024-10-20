Skip to main content
Standing Waves definitions Flashcards

Standing Waves definitions
  • Standing Wave
    A wave pattern that appears stationary, formed by interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions.
  • Transverse Wave
    A wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.
  • Fundamental Frequency
    The lowest frequency at which a system oscillates, corresponding to n=1 in standing waves.
  • Harmonic
    A frequency that is a whole number multiple of the fundamental frequency.
  • Overtone
    A frequency higher than the fundamental frequency, with the first overtone being the second harmonic.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between two consecutive points in phase on a wave, such as crest to crest.
  • Loop
    A segment of a standing wave where the wave appears to be stationary, corresponding to a node and antinode.
  • Node
    A point along a standing wave where the wave has minimal amplitude.
  • Antinode
    A point where the amplitude of a standing wave is at its maximum.
  • Wave Speed
    The speed at which a wave travels through a medium, calculated as frequency times wavelength.
  • Frequency
    The number of complete oscillations a wave makes per unit time, measured in Hertz (Hz).
  • Pulse
    A single disturbance that moves through a medium, such as a single wave crest.
  • Reflection
    The change in direction of a wave when it bounces off a surface, such as a fixed endpoint.
  • Inversion
    The flipping of a wave's amplitude upon reflection from a fixed boundary.
  • Superposition
    The principle that the net displacement of a medium is the sum of individual wave displacements.