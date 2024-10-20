Standing Waves definitions Flashcards
Standing Waves definitions
- Standing WaveA wave pattern that appears stationary, formed by interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions.
- Transverse WaveA wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.
- Fundamental FrequencyThe lowest frequency at which a system oscillates, corresponding to n=1 in standing waves.
- HarmonicA frequency that is a whole number multiple of the fundamental frequency.
- OvertoneA frequency higher than the fundamental frequency, with the first overtone being the second harmonic.
- WavelengthThe distance between two consecutive points in phase on a wave, such as crest to crest.
- LoopA segment of a standing wave where the wave appears to be stationary, corresponding to a node and antinode.
- NodeA point along a standing wave where the wave has minimal amplitude.
- AntinodeA point where the amplitude of a standing wave is at its maximum.
- Wave SpeedThe speed at which a wave travels through a medium, calculated as frequency times wavelength.
- FrequencyThe number of complete oscillations a wave makes per unit time, measured in Hertz (Hz).
- PulseA single disturbance that moves through a medium, such as a single wave crest.
- ReflectionThe change in direction of a wave when it bounces off a surface, such as a fixed endpoint.
- InversionThe flipping of a wave's amplitude upon reflection from a fixed boundary.
- SuperpositionThe principle that the net displacement of a medium is the sum of individual wave displacements.