Standing Waves definitions Flashcards

Standing Wave A wave pattern that appears stationary, formed by interference of two waves traveling in opposite directions.

Transverse Wave A wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.

Fundamental Frequency The lowest frequency at which a system oscillates, corresponding to n=1 in standing waves.

Harmonic A frequency that is a whole number multiple of the fundamental frequency.

Overtone A frequency higher than the fundamental frequency, with the first overtone being the second harmonic.

Wavelength The distance between two consecutive points in phase on a wave, such as crest to crest.

Loop A segment of a standing wave where the wave appears to be stationary, corresponding to a node and antinode.

Node A point along a standing wave where the wave has minimal amplitude.

Antinode A point where the amplitude of a standing wave is at its maximum.

Wave Speed The speed at which a wave travels through a medium, calculated as frequency times wavelength.

Frequency The number of complete oscillations a wave makes per unit time, measured in Hertz (Hz).

Pulse A single disturbance that moves through a medium, such as a single wave crest.

Reflection The change in direction of a wave when it bounces off a surface, such as a fixed endpoint.

Inversion The flipping of a wave's amplitude upon reflection from a fixed boundary.