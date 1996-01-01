Standing Waves
Intro to Transverse Standing Waves
By whipping a string up and down, you determine the fundamental frequency to be 4 Hz. If you attached the string to a motorized oscillator and increased the frequency to 28 Hz, how many loops would this standing wave have?
14
4
28
7
One of the harmonic frequencies for a particular string under tension is 325 Hz. The next higher harmonic frequency is 390 Hz. What harmonic frequency is next higher after the harmonic frequency 195 Hz?
260 Hz
130 Hz
196 Hz
4 Hz
Equations for Transverse Standing Waves
The figure below shows a standing wave on a 2.0-m-long string that has been fixed at both ends and tightened until the wave speed is 40 m/s. What is the frequency of this wave?
20 Hz
160 Hz
40 Hz
10 Hz
Example 1
A 3m-long rope is stretched between two supports with a tension that makes the speed of transverse waves 60 m/s. What are the wavelength and frequency of the second outcome?
λ=2m;f=30Hz
λ=1m;f=60Hz
λ=3m;f=20Hz
λ=6m;f=10Hz
