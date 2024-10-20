The Doppler Effect definitions Flashcards
The Doppler Effect definitions
- Doppler EffectChange in frequency of sound due to relative motion between source and listener.
- FrequencyNumber of sound waves passing a point per second, measured in Hertz (Hz).
- Sound SourceObject emitting sound waves, such as a siren or speaker.
- ListenerPerson or device receiving sound waves from a source.
- VelocitySpeed of an object in a specific direction, crucial in Doppler calculations.
- Speed of SoundConstant speed at which sound waves travel, approximately 343 m/s in air.
- Doppler ShiftChange in observed frequency due to motion of source or listener.
- Relative MotionMovement of source and listener towards or away from each other.
- HertzUnit of frequency, representing one cycle per second.
- EquationMathematical representation of the Doppler effect: FL = (v + vL) / (v + vS) * FS.
- Positive DirectionConvention in Doppler problems, from listener to source.
- StationaryState of an object not in motion, affecting Doppler calculations.
- PitchPerceived frequency of a sound, higher when source approaches.
- WaveDisturbance that transfers energy through a medium, like sound.
- VectorQuantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity.