The Doppler Effect definitions Flashcards

  • Doppler Effect
    Change in frequency of sound due to relative motion between source and listener.
  • Frequency
    Number of sound waves passing a point per second, measured in Hertz (Hz).
  • Sound Source
    Object emitting sound waves, such as a siren or speaker.
  • Listener
    Person or device receiving sound waves from a source.
  • Velocity
    Speed of an object in a specific direction, crucial in Doppler calculations.
  • Speed of Sound
    Constant speed at which sound waves travel, approximately 343 m/s in air.
  • Doppler Shift
    Change in observed frequency due to motion of source or listener.
  • Relative Motion
    Movement of source and listener towards or away from each other.
  • Hertz
    Unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second.
  • Equation
    Mathematical representation of the Doppler effect: FL = (v + vL) / (v + vS) * FS.
  • Positive Direction
    Convention in Doppler problems, from listener to source.
  • Stationary
    State of an object not in motion, affecting Doppler calculations.
  • Pitch
    Perceived frequency of a sound, higher when source approaches.
  • Wave
    Disturbance that transfers energy through a medium, like sound.
  • Vector
    Quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity.