The Doppler Effect definitions Flashcards

Doppler Effect Change in frequency of sound due to relative motion between source and listener.

Frequency Number of sound waves passing a point per second, measured in Hertz (Hz).

Sound Source Object emitting sound waves, such as a siren or speaker.

Listener Person or device receiving sound waves from a source.

Velocity Speed of an object in a specific direction, crucial in Doppler calculations.

Speed of Sound Constant speed at which sound waves travel, approximately 343 m/s in air.

Doppler Shift Change in observed frequency due to motion of source or listener.

Relative Motion Movement of source and listener towards or away from each other.

Hertz Unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second.

Equation Mathematical representation of the Doppler effect: FL = (v + vL) / (v + vS) * FS.

Positive Direction Convention in Doppler problems, from listener to source.

Stationary State of an object not in motion, affecting Doppler calculations.

Pitch Perceived frequency of a sound, higher when source approaches.

Wave Disturbance that transfers energy through a medium, like sound.