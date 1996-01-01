18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
The Doppler Effect
- The shock-wave cone created by a space shuttle at one instant during its reentry into the atmosphere makes an ...
- The siren of a fire engine that is driving northward at 30.0 m>s emits a sound of frequency 2000 Hz. A truc...
- A railroad train is traveling at 30.0 m>s in still air. The frequency of the note emitted by the train whis...
- An avant-garde composer wants to use the Doppler effect in his new opera. As the soprano sings, he wants a lar...
- A bat locates insects by emitting ultrasonic 'chirps' and then listening for echoes from the bugs. Suppose a b...
- A physics professor demonstrates the Doppler effect by tying a 600 Hz sound generator to a 1.0-m-long rope and...
- A friend of yours is loudly singing a single note at 400 Hz while racing toward you at 25.0 m/s on a day when ...
- A battery-powered siren emits 0.50 W of sound power at 1000 Hz. It is dropped from 100 m directly over your he...
- BIO Ultrasound has many medical applications, one of which is to monitor fetal heartbeats by reflecting ultras...