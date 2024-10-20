Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations definitions Flashcards
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations definitions
- Thin Lens EquationAn equation used to calculate image location and height for thin lenses, similar to the mirror equation.
- Radius of CurvatureThe radius of the imaginary sphere from which a lens's surface is a segment.
- BiconvexA lens type that is convex on both sides, typically converging.
- Convex-ConcaveA lens type that is convex on one side and concave on the other.
- Plano-ConvexA lens type that is flat on one side and convex on the other.
- BiconcaveA lens type that is concave on both sides, typically diverging.
- Plano-ConcaveA lens type that is flat on one side and concave on the other.
- Converging LensA lens that is thickest in the middle, with a positive focal length.
- Diverging LensA lens that is thinnest in the middle, with a negative focal length.
- Focal LengthThe distance from the lens where parallel rays converge or appear to diverge.
- Magnification EquationAn equation identical for mirrors and lenses, used to determine image magnification.
- Lens Maker EquationAn equation to calculate the focal length of a lens based on curvature and refractive index.
- Index of RefractionA measure of how much a material slows down light, affecting lens focal length.
- Real ImageAn image formed where light converges, with a positive image distance.
- Virtual ImageAn image formed where light appears to diverge, with a negative image distance.