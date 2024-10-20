Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Thin Lens Equation An equation used to calculate image location and height for thin lenses, similar to the mirror equation.

Radius of Curvature The radius of the imaginary sphere from which a lens's surface is a segment.

Biconvex A lens type that is convex on both sides, typically converging.

Convex-Concave A lens type that is convex on one side and concave on the other.

Plano-Convex A lens type that is flat on one side and convex on the other.

Biconcave A lens type that is concave on both sides, typically diverging.

Plano-Concave A lens type that is flat on one side and concave on the other.

Converging Lens A lens that is thickest in the middle, with a positive focal length.

Diverging Lens A lens that is thinnest in the middle, with a negative focal length.

Focal Length The distance from the lens where parallel rays converge or appear to diverge.

Magnification Equation An equation identical for mirrors and lenses, used to determine image magnification.

Lens Maker Equation An equation to calculate the focal length of a lens based on curvature and refractive index.

Index of Refraction A measure of how much a material slows down light, affecting lens focal length.

Real Image An image formed where light converges, with a positive image distance.