Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations definitions Flashcards

Back
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations definitions
1/15
  • Thin Lens Equation
    An equation used to calculate image location and height for thin lenses, similar to the mirror equation.
  • Radius of Curvature
    The radius of the imaginary sphere from which a lens's surface is a segment.
  • Biconvex
    A lens type that is convex on both sides, typically converging.
  • Convex-Concave
    A lens type that is convex on one side and concave on the other.
  • Plano-Convex
    A lens type that is flat on one side and convex on the other.
  • Biconcave
    A lens type that is concave on both sides, typically diverging.
  • Plano-Concave
    A lens type that is flat on one side and concave on the other.
  • Converging Lens
    A lens that is thickest in the middle, with a positive focal length.
  • Diverging Lens
    A lens that is thinnest in the middle, with a negative focal length.
  • Focal Length
    The distance from the lens where parallel rays converge or appear to diverge.
  • Magnification Equation
    An equation identical for mirrors and lenses, used to determine image magnification.
  • Lens Maker Equation
    An equation to calculate the focal length of a lens based on curvature and refractive index.
  • Index of Refraction
    A measure of how much a material slows down light, affecting lens focal length.
  • Real Image
    An image formed where light converges, with a positive image distance.
  • Virtual Image
    An image formed where light appears to diverge, with a negative image distance.