Velocity of Longitudinal Waves definitions Flashcards

Velocity of Longitudinal Waves definitions

Velocity of Longitudinal Waves definitions
  • Longitudinal Waves
    Waves that propagate through fluids and solids, characterized by particle motion parallel to wave direction.
  • Transverse Waves
    Waves where particle motion is perpendicular to wave direction, typically found on strings.
  • Bulk Modulus
    A measure of a fluid's resistance to compression, used in calculating wave speed in fluids.
  • Density
    Mass per unit volume of a substance, crucial for determining wave speed in both fluids and solids.
  • Young's Modulus
    A measure of a solid's stiffness, used in calculating wave speed in solids.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive crests of a wave, related to wave speed and frequency.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles per second, related to wave speed and wavelength.
  • Speed of Sound
    The velocity at which sound waves travel through a medium, dependent on medium properties.
  • Pascals
    The SI unit of pressure, used to express bulk modulus in wave speed calculations.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of a point, used in calculating time for wave travel in solids.
  • Velocity
    The speed of a wave in a given direction, calculated using medium properties.
  • Medium
    The substance through which a wave travels, affecting its speed and behavior.
  • Propagation
    The action of a wave traveling through a medium, influenced by medium characteristics.
  • Elasticity
    The ability of a material to return to its original shape, related to wave speed in solids.
  • Metal Rod
    A solid medium through which sound waves can travel, used in wave speed examples.