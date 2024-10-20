Velocity of Longitudinal Waves definitions Flashcards
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves definitions
- Longitudinal WavesWaves that propagate through fluids and solids, characterized by particle motion parallel to wave direction.
- Transverse WavesWaves where particle motion is perpendicular to wave direction, typically found on strings.
- Bulk ModulusA measure of a fluid's resistance to compression, used in calculating wave speed in fluids.
- DensityMass per unit volume of a substance, crucial for determining wave speed in both fluids and solids.
- Young's ModulusA measure of a solid's stiffness, used in calculating wave speed in solids.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive crests of a wave, related to wave speed and frequency.
- FrequencyThe number of wave cycles per second, related to wave speed and wavelength.
- Speed of SoundThe velocity at which sound waves travel through a medium, dependent on medium properties.
- PascalsThe SI unit of pressure, used to express bulk modulus in wave speed calculations.
- DisplacementThe change in position of a point, used in calculating time for wave travel in solids.
- VelocityThe speed of a wave in a given direction, calculated using medium properties.
- MediumThe substance through which a wave travels, affecting its speed and behavior.
- PropagationThe action of a wave traveling through a medium, influenced by medium characteristics.
- ElasticityThe ability of a material to return to its original shape, related to wave speed in solids.
- Metal RodA solid medium through which sound waves can travel, used in wave speed examples.