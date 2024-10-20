Velocity of Longitudinal Waves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Longitudinal Waves Waves that propagate through fluids and solids, characterized by particle motion parallel to wave direction.

Transverse Waves Waves where particle motion is perpendicular to wave direction, typically found on strings.

Bulk Modulus A measure of a fluid's resistance to compression, used in calculating wave speed in fluids.

Density Mass per unit volume of a substance, crucial for determining wave speed in both fluids and solids.

Young's Modulus A measure of a solid's stiffness, used in calculating wave speed in solids.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, related to wave speed and frequency.

Frequency The number of wave cycles per second, related to wave speed and wavelength.

Speed of Sound The velocity at which sound waves travel through a medium, dependent on medium properties.

Pascals The SI unit of pressure, used to express bulk modulus in wave speed calculations.

Displacement The change in position of a point, used in calculating time for wave travel in solids.

Velocity The speed of a wave in a given direction, calculated using medium properties.

Medium The substance through which a wave travels, affecting its speed and behavior.

Propagation The action of a wave traveling through a medium, influenced by medium characteristics.

Elasticity The ability of a material to return to its original shape, related to wave speed in solids.