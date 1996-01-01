18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves
1
concept
Speed of Longitudinal Waves (Fluids & Solids)
5m
2
ProblemProblem
A metal bar has a length of 1.5 m and a density of 6400 kg/m3. Sound waves take 3.9 × 10-4 s to travel along the length of the bar. What is Young's modulus for this metal?
A
2,311 Pa
B
9.47 × 1010 Pa
C
2.46 × 107 Pa
D
3.744 Pa
3
example
Example 1
2m
