Velocity of Longitudinal Waves quiz Flashcards

Which part of the ear is primarily responsible for detecting high frequency sounds?
High frequency sounds are primarily detected by the base of the cochlea in the inner ear. The cochlea is a spiral-shaped organ that contains hair cells which respond to different frequencies of sound. High frequency sounds cause vibrations near the base of the cochlea, while low frequency sounds affect the apex.
What is the equation for the speed of longitudinal waves in fluids?
The speed of longitudinal waves in fluids is given by V = sqrt(beta / rho), where beta is the bulk modulus and rho is the density.
How is the speed of longitudinal waves in solids calculated?
The speed of longitudinal waves in solids is calculated using V = sqrt(Y / rho), where Y is Young's modulus and rho is the density.
What is the relationship between wave speed, wavelength, and frequency for longitudinal waves?
The relationship is V = lambda * f, where V is wave speed, lambda is wavelength, and f is frequency.
How do you calculate the bulk modulus of a liquid given its density, wavelength, and frequency?
Use the equation V = sqrt(beta / rho) = lambda * f, solve for beta, and plug in the known values for density, wavelength, and frequency.
What is the formula to calculate the time it takes for sound to travel through a solid?
The formula is delta T = delta X / V, where delta X is the distance and V is the velocity of sound in the solid.
Why does sound travel faster through metals and solids compared to air?
Sound travels faster through metals and solids because they have a higher density, which allows sound waves to propagate more quickly.
What is the speed of sound in a brass rod as calculated in the example?
The speed of sound in a brass rod is calculated to be 3,200 meters per second.
How long does it take for sound to travel through a 60-meter brass rod?
It takes 0.02 seconds for sound to travel through a 60-meter brass rod.
What constants are needed to calculate the speed of sound in solids?
The constants needed are Young's modulus and the density of the material.