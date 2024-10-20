Velocity of Transverse Waves definitions Flashcards
Velocity of Transverse Waves definitions
- Wave SpeedThe velocity at which a wave travels through a medium, determined by the medium's physical properties.
- Transverse WaveA wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.
- TensionThe force applied along a string or rope, affecting the speed of waves traveling through it.
- Mass DensityThe mass per unit length of a string, influencing the wave speed on the string.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive crests of a wave, denoted by the Greek letter lambda (λ).
- FrequencyThe number of wave cycles that pass a point per unit time, measured in hertz (Hz).
- OscillatorA device or mechanism that produces regular oscillations, affecting wave frequency.
- MediumThe substance or material through which a wave travels, affecting its speed.
- Square RootA mathematical function used in the wave speed equation for strings, involving tension and mass density.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, used to measure tension in the context of wave problems.
- HertzThe unit of frequency, representing cycles per second.
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction, such as wave speed on a string.
- LambdaThe symbol (λ) used to represent wavelength in wave equations.
- EquationA mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different quantities, such as wave speed.
- BladeA component of an oscillator that creates waves by vibrating a string.