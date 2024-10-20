Velocity of Transverse Waves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Wave Speed The velocity at which a wave travels through a medium, determined by the medium's physical properties.

Transverse Wave A wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.

Tension The force applied along a string or rope, affecting the speed of waves traveling through it.

Mass Density The mass per unit length of a string, influencing the wave speed on the string.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, denoted by the Greek letter lambda (λ).

Frequency The number of wave cycles that pass a point per unit time, measured in hertz (Hz).

Oscillator A device or mechanism that produces regular oscillations, affecting wave frequency.

Medium The substance or material through which a wave travels, affecting its speed.

Square Root A mathematical function used in the wave speed equation for strings, involving tension and mass density.

Newton The SI unit of force, used to measure tension in the context of wave problems.

Hertz The unit of frequency, representing cycles per second.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction, such as wave speed on a string.

Lambda The symbol (λ) used to represent wavelength in wave equations.

Equation A mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different quantities, such as wave speed.