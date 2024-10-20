Skip to main content
Velocity of Transverse Waves definitions Flashcards

Velocity of Transverse Waves definitions
  • Wave Speed
    The velocity at which a wave travels through a medium, determined by the medium's physical properties.
  • Transverse Wave
    A wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.
  • Tension
    The force applied along a string or rope, affecting the speed of waves traveling through it.
  • Mass Density
    The mass per unit length of a string, influencing the wave speed on the string.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive crests of a wave, denoted by the Greek letter lambda (λ).
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles that pass a point per unit time, measured in hertz (Hz).
  • Oscillator
    A device or mechanism that produces regular oscillations, affecting wave frequency.
  • Medium
    The substance or material through which a wave travels, affecting its speed.
  • Square Root
    A mathematical function used in the wave speed equation for strings, involving tension and mass density.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, used to measure tension in the context of wave problems.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency, representing cycles per second.
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction, such as wave speed on a string.
  • Lambda
    The symbol (λ) used to represent wavelength in wave equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different quantities, such as wave speed.
  • Blade
    A component of an oscillator that creates waves by vibrating a string.