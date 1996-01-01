18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
concept
Velocity of Waves on a String
3m
ProblemProblem
A rope with length 2.50 m and mass 0.10 kg is stretched and pulled to create transverse waves of frequency 40.0 Hz and wavelength of 0.750 m. How much tension is exerted on the rope?
A
FT = 36 N
B
FT = 6 N
C
FT = 1.2 N
D
FT = 22,500 N
example
Example 1
3m
concept
Solving Problems with Waves on Strings
5m
ProblemProblem
An oscillating blade creates waves on a string. If the amplitude of the wave doubles, what happens to the wavelength λ and v?
A
λ and v remain the same
B
λ doubles, v remains the same
C
λ remains the same, v doubles
example
Example 2
2m
