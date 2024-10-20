Skip to main content
Vertical Motion and Free Fall definitions Flashcards

Vertical Motion and Free Fall definitions
  • Vertical Motion
    Movement of objects in the vertical plane, analyzed using similar equations as horizontal motion but with y-components.
  • Free Fall
    Condition where the only force acting on an object is gravity, resulting in constant vertical acceleration.
  • Gravity
    The force that pulls objects towards the Earth, denoted as Fg, and causes free fall.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, in free fall it is constant and equal to 9.8 m/s².
  • Displacement
    The change in position of an object, in vertical motion denoted as Delta y.
  • Initial Velocity
    The starting speed of an object before it undergoes acceleration, denoted as V0.
  • Final Velocity
    The speed of an object at the end of its motion, denoted as Vy in vertical motion.
  • Diagram
    A visual representation used to outline the problem setup and variables in motion problems.
  • Variables
    Quantities such as initial velocity, final velocity, displacement, acceleration, and time used in equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement used to solve for unknown variables in motion problems.
  • UAM Equations
    Uniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to solve problems involving constant acceleration.
  • Positive Direction
    The chosen direction in a problem setup that determines the sign of acceleration and displacement.
  • Negative Sign
    Indicates direction opposite to the chosen positive direction, often used for downward acceleration.
  • Square Root
    A mathematical operation used to find the original value from its square, considering both positive and negative roots.
  • Building
    A structure used in example problems to illustrate vertical motion and free fall concepts.