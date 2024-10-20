Vertical Motion and Free Fall definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Vertical Motion Movement of objects in the vertical plane, analyzed using similar equations as horizontal motion but with y-components.

Free Fall Condition where the only force acting on an object is gravity, resulting in constant vertical acceleration.

Gravity The force that pulls objects towards the Earth, denoted as Fg, and causes free fall.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, in free fall it is constant and equal to 9.8 m/s².

Displacement The change in position of an object, in vertical motion denoted as Delta y.

Initial Velocity The starting speed of an object before it undergoes acceleration, denoted as V0.

Final Velocity The speed of an object at the end of its motion, denoted as Vy in vertical motion.

Diagram A visual representation used to outline the problem setup and variables in motion problems.

Variables Quantities such as initial velocity, final velocity, displacement, acceleration, and time used in equations.

Equation A mathematical statement used to solve for unknown variables in motion problems.

UAM Equations Uniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to solve problems involving constant acceleration.

Positive Direction The chosen direction in a problem setup that determines the sign of acceleration and displacement.

Negative Sign Indicates direction opposite to the chosen positive direction, often used for downward acceleration.

Square Root A mathematical operation used to find the original value from its square, considering both positive and negative roots.