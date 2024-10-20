Vertical Motion and Free Fall definitions Flashcards
Vertical Motion and Free Fall definitions
- Vertical MotionMovement of objects in the vertical plane, analyzed using similar equations as horizontal motion but with y-components.
- Free FallCondition where the only force acting on an object is gravity, resulting in constant vertical acceleration.
- GravityThe force that pulls objects towards the Earth, denoted as Fg, and causes free fall.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, in free fall it is constant and equal to 9.8 m/s².
- DisplacementThe change in position of an object, in vertical motion denoted as Delta y.
- Initial VelocityThe starting speed of an object before it undergoes acceleration, denoted as V0.
- Final VelocityThe speed of an object at the end of its motion, denoted as Vy in vertical motion.
- DiagramA visual representation used to outline the problem setup and variables in motion problems.
- VariablesQuantities such as initial velocity, final velocity, displacement, acceleration, and time used in equations.
- EquationA mathematical statement used to solve for unknown variables in motion problems.
- UAM EquationsUniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to solve problems involving constant acceleration.
- Positive DirectionThe chosen direction in a problem setup that determines the sign of acceleration and displacement.
- Negative SignIndicates direction opposite to the chosen positive direction, often used for downward acceleration.
- Square RootA mathematical operation used to find the original value from its square, considering both positive and negative roots.
- BuildingA structure used in example problems to illustrate vertical motion and free fall concepts.