Vertical Motion and Free Fall
A rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 27.0 m/s from the roof of a 31.0-m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands in the street below. (a) What is the speed of the rock just before it hits the street? (b) How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
(b) t = 3.88 s
A student throws a set of keys vertically upward to her sorority sister who is in a window 14.00 m above. The second student catches the keys 1.50 s later. (a) With what initial velocity were the keys thrown? (b) What was the velocity of the keys just before they were caught?
(b) vy=22.8 m/s
- A hotel elevator ascends 200 m with a maximum speed of 5.0 m/s. Its acceleration and deceleration both have a ...
- When jumping, a flea accelerates at an astounding 1000 m/s^2, but over only the very short distance of 0.50 mm...
- A 200 kg weather rocket is loaded with 100 kg of fuel and fired straight up. It accelerates upward at 30 m/s² ...
- A 1000 kg weather rocket is launched straight up. The rocket motor provides a constant acceleration for 16 s, ...
- A rock is tossed straight up from ground level with a speed of 20 m/s. When it returns, it falls into a hole 1...
- A lead ball is dropped into a lake from a diving board 5.0 m above the water. After entering the water, it sin...
- As a science project, you drop a watermelon off the top of the Empire State Building, 320 m above the sidewalk...
- Ball bearings are made by letting spherical drops of molten metal fall inside a tall tower—called a shot tower...
- A rocket is launched straight up with constant acceleration. Four seconds after liftoff, a bolt falls off the ...
- A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at ...
- A lunar lander is making its descent to Moon Base I (Fig. E2.40). The lander descends slowly under the retro-t...
- You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is 3.60 m above the point where the putty leav...
- A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 22.0 m/s from the edge of the roof of a 30.0-m-tall b...
- A 15-kg rock is dropped from rest on the earth and reaches the ground in 1.75 s. When it is dropped from the s...
- A brick is dropped (zero initial speed) from the roof of a building. The brick strikes the ground in 1.90 s. Y...
- A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.0 m/s. Ignore air resi...
- An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misse...
- A 7500-kg rocket blasts off vertically from the launch pad with a constant upward acceleration of 2.25 m/s2 an...
- A tennis ball on Mars, where the acceleration due to gravity is 0.379g and air resistance is negligible, is hi...
- A juggler throws a bowling pin straight up with an initial speed of 8.20 m/s. How much time elapses until the ...
- (b) If a flea can jump straight up to a height of 0.440 m, How long is it in the air?
- (a) If a flea can jump straight up to a height of 0.440 m, what is its initial speed as it leaves the ground?
- You throw a small rock straight up from the edge of a highway bridge that crosses a river. The rock passes you...
- You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is 3.60 m above the point where the putty leav...
- A small rocket burns 0.0500 kg of fuel per second, ejecting it as a gas with a velocity relative to the rocket...
