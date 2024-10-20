Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Wave Functions definitions Flashcards

Back
Wave Functions definitions
1/15
  • Wave Function
    A sinusoidal equation describing the displacement of a particle on a string based on position and time.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum displacement of a wave in either direction from its equilibrium position.
  • Wave Number
    A measure of spatial frequency of a wave, calculated as 2π divided by the wavelength.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, calculated as 2π times the frequency.
  • Transverse Wave
    A wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.
  • Propagation Velocity
    The speed at which the wave pattern moves through the medium.
  • Transverse Velocity
    The velocity of particles moving perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive crests of a wave, often denoted by lambda (λ).
  • Frequency
    The number of oscillations or cycles per unit time of a wave.
  • Sine Function
    A mathematical function describing a smooth periodic oscillation, used in wave functions.
  • Cosine Function
    A mathematical function similar to sine, used in wave functions to describe oscillations.
  • Radians
    A unit of angular measure used in wave functions, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.
  • Maximum Transverse Velocity
    The product of angular frequency and amplitude, representing the peak speed of particle motion.
  • Phase
    The position of a point in time on a waveform cycle, often expressed in terms of angle.
  • Displacement
    The distance a particle moves from its equilibrium position in a wave.