Wave Functions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Wave Function A sinusoidal equation describing the displacement of a particle on a string based on position and time.

Amplitude The maximum displacement of a wave in either direction from its equilibrium position.

Wave Number A measure of spatial frequency of a wave, calculated as 2π divided by the wavelength.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, calculated as 2π times the frequency.

Transverse Wave A wave in which particles of the medium move perpendicular to the direction of the wave.

Propagation Velocity The speed at which the wave pattern moves through the medium.

Transverse Velocity The velocity of particles moving perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, often denoted by lambda (λ).

Frequency The number of oscillations or cycles per unit time of a wave.

Sine Function A mathematical function describing a smooth periodic oscillation, used in wave functions.

Cosine Function A mathematical function similar to sine, used in wave functions to describe oscillations.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in wave functions, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.

Maximum Transverse Velocity The product of angular frequency and amplitude, representing the peak speed of particle motion.

Phase The position of a point in time on a waveform cycle, often expressed in terms of angle.