18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
1
concept
Intro to Wave Functions
8m
2
ProblemProblem
A transverse harmonic wave moving to the left has a wavelength of 2.5 m and a wave speed of 12 m/s. The amplitude of the wave is 0.1 m. At x = 0 and t = 0, the displacement of the wave is y = 0. Write the wave function for this wave.
A
y(x,t)=0.1sin(2.51x+30.2t)
B
y(x,t)=0.1cos(2.51x−30.2t)
C
y(x,t)=0.1sin(2.5x+15.7t)
D
y(x,t)=0.1sin(15.7x+188.5t)
3
example
Example 1
3m
4
concept
Calculating Wave Speed from Wave Functions
3m
5
example
Example 2
3m
6
concept
Transverse Velocity of Waves
7m
Additional resources for Wave Functions
