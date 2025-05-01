Skip to main content
Wave Functions quiz #1 Flashcards

Wave Functions quiz #1
  • What does it mean when a wave's amplitude increases?
    When a wave's amplitude increases, the maximum displacement from its equilibrium position becomes larger, indicating the wave carries more energy.
  • What does a wave carry?
    A wave carries energy from one place to another.
  • What is common between transverse waves and longitudinal waves?
    Both transverse and longitudinal waves transfer energy through a medium via oscillations.
  • Does the medium in which a wave travels move with the wave?
    No, the medium itself does not move with the wave; only the disturbance or energy is transferred.
  • How does the amplitude of a wave change when it carries more energy?
    The amplitude increases when a wave carries more energy.
  • Which waves can travel slowly within the surface?
    Surface waves, such as those on water, can travel slowly along the surface.
  • Which wave property measures how many waves pass a point in one second?
    Frequency measures how many waves pass a point in one second.
  • What kinds of patterns can be observed for longitudinal waves?
    Longitudinal waves exhibit patterns of compressions and rarefactions along the direction of travel.
  • What is the frequency of a wave that travels at 20 m/s with a wavelength of 200 meters?
    Frequency f = v / λ = 20 m/s / 200 m = 0.1 Hz.
  • How does increasing energy affect the amplitude of a wave?
    Increasing energy increases the amplitude of a wave.
  • What is wave frequency?
    Wave frequency is the number of complete wave cycles passing a point per second.
  • Which wave has the lowest amplitude?
    The wave with the smallest maximum displacement from equilibrium has the lowest amplitude.
  • What is the relationship between the amplitude of a wave and the amount of energy it produces?
    The energy carried by a wave is proportional to the square of its amplitude.
  • Which type of waves has a disturbance that travels in the same direction as the wave?
    Longitudinal waves have disturbances that travel in the same direction as the wave.
  • How do you determine which wave has the largest or smallest amplitude?
    The wave with the greatest maximum displacement from equilibrium has the largest amplitude; the one with the smallest displacement has the smallest amplitude.
  • What is the term for the distance between a point on one wave and the same point on the next wave?
    This distance is called the wavelength.
  • What is the difference between light and sound waves as they travel?
    Light waves are electromagnetic and can travel through a vacuum, while sound waves are mechanical and require a medium.
  • What is one difference between a longitudinal and a transverse wave?
    In a longitudinal wave, the disturbance is parallel to the direction of travel; in a transverse wave, it is perpendicular.
  • Which type of wave does not need a medium to travel through?
    Electromagnetic waves do not require a medium to travel.
  • What is a disturbance that transfers energy from one place to another without transferring matter?
    A wave is a disturbance that transfers energy without transferring matter.
  • What is a repeating pattern that can transfer energy?
    A periodic wave is a repeating pattern that transfers energy.
  • Which waves require a medium to travel?
    Mechanical waves require a medium to travel.
  • What will happen to a wave’s frequency if its speed increases and its wavelength remains the same?
    The frequency will increase, since frequency f = v / λ.
  • What are mechanical waves caused by?
    Mechanical waves are caused by a disturbance or vibration in a medium.
  • To what is amplitude related?
    Amplitude is related to the maximum displacement from equilibrium and the energy carried by the wave.
  • How is amplitude indicated in a wave function?
    Amplitude is the coefficient outside the sine or cosine in the wave function, representing the maximum displacement.
  • In which type of wave does the disturbance move in the same direction as the wave?
    In longitudinal waves, the disturbance moves in the same direction as the wave.
  • Which particles exhibit properties of waves in some experiments?
    Particles such as electrons can exhibit wave-like properties in certain experiments.
  • What property makes a light wave different from all mechanical waves?
    Light waves are electromagnetic and do not require a medium, unlike mechanical waves.
  • What is the distance between crests called?
    The distance between crests is called the wavelength.
  • On what does the speed of a wave depend?
    The speed of a wave depends on the properties of the medium and the type of wave.
  • What happens to the wave when you set the amplitude to 0 mm?
    If the amplitude is set to zero, there is no displacement and the wave ceases to exist.
  • If two waves are traveling at the same speed, which has the highest frequency?
    The wave with the shortest wavelength has the highest frequency, since f = v / λ.
  • What is one difference between an electromagnetic wave and a mechanical wave?
    Electromagnetic waves do not require a medium; mechanical waves do.
  • Sound and light are both forms of energy that travel in what?
    Sound and light are forms of energy that travel in waves.
  • What properties do all mechanical waves share?
    All mechanical waves require a medium and transfer energy through oscillations.
  • A wave traveling at 140 m/s with a wavelength of 4.0 m has what frequency?
    Frequency f = v / λ = 140 m/s / 4.0 m = 35 Hz.
  • How can you change the frequency of a wave?
    You can change the frequency by altering the wave speed or the wavelength.
  • What is the equation for wave speed?
    Wave speed v = frequency × wavelength, or v = fλ. For sinusoidal waves, v = ω / k.
  • What is the difference between a wave and a particle?
    A wave is a disturbance that transfers energy, while a particle is a localized object with mass.