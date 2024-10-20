Wave Intensity definitions Flashcards
Wave Intensity definitions
- Wave IntensityEnergy per time divided by surface area, measured in watts per meter squared.
- PowerThe rate at which energy is transferred or converted, measured in watts.
- Surface AreaThe total area over which a wave's energy is spread, affecting intensity.
- Three-dimensional WavesWaves that radiate energy in all directions, like sound waves from a loudspeaker.
- SphereA three-dimensional shape used to model the surface area of wavefronts.
- Inverse Square LawA principle stating intensity decreases with the square of the distance from the source.
- DistanceThe measure of space between the wave source and a point where intensity is calculated.
- Watts per Meter SquaredThe unit of measurement for wave intensity, indicating power spread over an area.
- EnergyThe capacity to do work, carried by waves from one point to another.
- LoudspeakerA device that emits sound waves, often used in examples of wave intensity.
- SirenA sound source used to illustrate changes in wave intensity over distance.
- R1The initial distance from a wave source used in intensity calculations.
- R2The subsequent distance from a wave source where intensity is recalculated.
- I1The initial intensity of a wave at distance R1.
- I2The intensity of a wave at a new distance R2, used in inverse square law calculations.