Wave Intensity definitions Flashcards

Wave Intensity Energy per time divided by surface area, measured in watts per meter squared.

Power The rate at which energy is transferred or converted, measured in watts.

Surface Area The total area over which a wave's energy is spread, affecting intensity.

Three-dimensional Waves Waves that radiate energy in all directions, like sound waves from a loudspeaker.

Sphere A three-dimensional shape used to model the surface area of wavefronts.

Inverse Square Law A principle stating intensity decreases with the square of the distance from the source.

Distance The measure of space between the wave source and a point where intensity is calculated.

Watts per Meter Squared The unit of measurement for wave intensity, indicating power spread over an area.

Energy The capacity to do work, carried by waves from one point to another.

Loudspeaker A device that emits sound waves, often used in examples of wave intensity.

Siren A sound source used to illustrate changes in wave intensity over distance.

R1 The initial distance from a wave source used in intensity calculations.

R2 The subsequent distance from a wave source where intensity is recalculated.

I1 The initial intensity of a wave at distance R1.