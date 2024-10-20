Skip to main content
Wave Intensity definitions Flashcards

Wave Intensity definitions
  • Wave Intensity
    Energy per time divided by surface area, measured in watts per meter squared.
  • Power
    The rate at which energy is transferred or converted, measured in watts.
  • Surface Area
    The total area over which a wave's energy is spread, affecting intensity.
  • Three-dimensional Waves
    Waves that radiate energy in all directions, like sound waves from a loudspeaker.
  • Sphere
    A three-dimensional shape used to model the surface area of wavefronts.
  • Inverse Square Law
    A principle stating intensity decreases with the square of the distance from the source.
  • Distance
    The measure of space between the wave source and a point where intensity is calculated.
  • Watts per Meter Squared
    The unit of measurement for wave intensity, indicating power spread over an area.
  • Energy
    The capacity to do work, carried by waves from one point to another.
  • Loudspeaker
    A device that emits sound waves, often used in examples of wave intensity.
  • Siren
    A sound source used to illustrate changes in wave intensity over distance.
  • R1
    The initial distance from a wave source used in intensity calculations.
  • R2
    The subsequent distance from a wave source where intensity is recalculated.
  • I1
    The initial intensity of a wave at distance R1.
  • I2
    The intensity of a wave at a new distance R2, used in inverse square law calculations.