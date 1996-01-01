18. Waves & Sound
Wave Intensity
Wave Intensity
A sound source radiates sound waves in all directions. At a distance of 4 m from the source, you measure the wave intensity to be 0.06 W/m2. How much sound energy does the source emit in 1 hour if the power output is constant?
724 J
10,860 J
1.07 J
43,400 J
Example 1
The Inverse-Square Law for Intensity
You measure the intensity from a sound source to be 0.3 W/m2 at a distance of 3.4 m. What will the intensity be if you walk closer to the source, to a distance of 2.5 m?
0.41 W/m2
0.16 W/m2
0.55 W/m2
0.22 W/m2
