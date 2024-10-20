Wave Intensity quiz Flashcards

Which factor can produce an increase in wave intensity?
An increase in wave intensity can be produced by increasing the power of the wave source or by decreasing the distance from the source, as intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
What happens to wave intensity as the distance from the source increases?
As the distance from the source increases, the wave intensity decreases. This is due to the inverse square law, which states that intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
What is the formula for wave intensity in terms of power and surface area?
The formula for wave intensity is I = P / A, where P is the power and A is the surface area of the wavefront.
How does wave intensity change with distance from the source in three-dimensional waves?
Wave intensity decreases with distance from the source due to the inverse square law, which states that intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance.
What is the surface area formula for a wavefront at a distance R from a point source?
The surface area of a wavefront at a distance R from a point source is 4πR^2.
How do you calculate the wave intensity of a loudspeaker producing 500 watts of power at a distance of 10 meters?
The wave intensity is calculated using I = P / (4πR^2), which gives 0.4 watts per meter squared for a loudspeaker producing 500 watts at 10 meters.
What does the inverse square law for intensity state?
The inverse square law for intensity states that intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
How can you compare wave intensities at two different distances using the inverse square law?
You can compare wave intensities using the formula I1 / I2 = (R2 / R1)^2, where I1 and I2 are intensities at distances R1 and R2, respectively.
If the intensity of a siren decreases from 0.25 to 0.01 as the distance increases, how do you calculate the new distance?
Using the inverse square law, set I1 / I2 = (R2 / R1)^2, solve for R2, and find that R2 is 75 meters when the intensity decreases from 0.25 to 0.01.
What remains constant as waves travel outward from a source?
The power of the source remains constant as waves travel outward, while the surface area increases, causing intensity to decrease.