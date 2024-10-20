Skip to main content
Wavefunctions of EM Waves definitions Flashcards

Wavefunctions of EM Waves definitions
  • Electromagnetic Waves
    Transverse waves consisting of oscillating electric and magnetic fields perpendicular to each other.
  • Wave Function
    Mathematical description of a wave, using sinusoidal functions to represent oscillations.
  • Electric Field (E field)
    Component of an electromagnetic wave that oscillates perpendicular to the magnetic field.
  • Magnetic Field (B field)
    Component of an electromagnetic wave that oscillates perpendicular to the electric field.
  • Amplitude
    Maximum value of the wave's oscillation, represented as E max for electric and B max for magnetic fields.
  • Wave Number (k)
    Spatial frequency of a wave, calculated as 2*pi divided by the wavelength.
  • Angular Frequency (omega)
    Rate of oscillation of a wave, calculated as the product of wave number and speed of light.
  • Transverse Waves
    Waves where oscillations occur perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.
  • In Phase
    Condition where electric and magnetic fields reach their maximum, minimum, and zero values simultaneously.
  • Wavelength (lambda)
    Distance over which the wave's shape repeats, used to calculate wave number.
  • Speed of Light (c)
    Constant speed at which electromagnetic waves propagate in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
  • Infrared Laser
    Device emitting electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength longer than visible light, used in the example problem.
  • Sinusoidal Functions
    Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to describe wave oscillations.
  • Phase
    Position of a point in time on a waveform cycle, important for determining wave function form.
  • Teslas
    Unit of magnetic field strength, used to express B max in electromagnetic waves.