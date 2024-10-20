Wavefunctions of EM Waves definitions Flashcards
- Electromagnetic WavesTransverse waves consisting of oscillating electric and magnetic fields perpendicular to each other.
- Wave FunctionMathematical description of a wave, using sinusoidal functions to represent oscillations.
- Electric Field (E field)Component of an electromagnetic wave that oscillates perpendicular to the magnetic field.
- Magnetic Field (B field)Component of an electromagnetic wave that oscillates perpendicular to the electric field.
- AmplitudeMaximum value of the wave's oscillation, represented as E max for electric and B max for magnetic fields.
- Wave Number (k)Spatial frequency of a wave, calculated as 2*pi divided by the wavelength.
- Angular Frequency (omega)Rate of oscillation of a wave, calculated as the product of wave number and speed of light.
- Transverse WavesWaves where oscillations occur perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.
- In PhaseCondition where electric and magnetic fields reach their maximum, minimum, and zero values simultaneously.
- Wavelength (lambda)Distance over which the wave's shape repeats, used to calculate wave number.
- Speed of Light (c)Constant speed at which electromagnetic waves propagate in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
- Infrared LaserDevice emitting electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength longer than visible light, used in the example problem.
- Sinusoidal FunctionsMathematical functions like sine and cosine used to describe wave oscillations.
- PhasePosition of a point in time on a waveform cycle, important for determining wave function form.
- TeslasUnit of magnetic field strength, used to express B max in electromagnetic waves.