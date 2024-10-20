Wavefunctions of EM Waves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Waves Transverse waves consisting of oscillating electric and magnetic fields perpendicular to each other.

Wave Function Mathematical description of a wave, using sinusoidal functions to represent oscillations.

Electric Field (E field) Component of an electromagnetic wave that oscillates perpendicular to the magnetic field.

Magnetic Field (B field) Component of an electromagnetic wave that oscillates perpendicular to the electric field.

Amplitude Maximum value of the wave's oscillation, represented as E max for electric and B max for magnetic fields.

Wave Number (k) Spatial frequency of a wave, calculated as 2*pi divided by the wavelength.

Angular Frequency (omega) Rate of oscillation of a wave, calculated as the product of wave number and speed of light.

Transverse Waves Waves where oscillations occur perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation.

In Phase Condition where electric and magnetic fields reach their maximum, minimum, and zero values simultaneously.

Wavelength (lambda) Distance over which the wave's shape repeats, used to calculate wave number.

Speed of Light (c) Constant speed at which electromagnetic waves propagate in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.

Infrared Laser Device emitting electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength longer than visible light, used in the example problem.

Sinusoidal Functions Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to describe wave oscillations.

Phase Position of a point in time on a waveform cycle, important for determining wave function form.