32. Electromagnetic Waves
Wavefunctions of EM Waves
1
concept
Wavefunctions of EM Waves
9m
2
ProblemProblem
Electromagnetic waves produced by X-ray machines typically have a frequency of approximately 3.5×1016Hz . What is the wave number of these waves?
A
2.20×1017m−1
B
1.80×10−16m−1
C
1.17×108m−1
D
7.33×108m−1
3
example
Example 1
3m
4
ProblemProblem
The magnetic field of an electromagnetic wave traveling along the z-direction is described by the wave function B(z,t)=1.0×10−3sin(kz−1.27×1012t), where k is the wave number. Write the complete wave function for the electric field of this wave.
A
E(z,t)=1.0×103sin(3.81×1020x−1.27×1012t)
B
E(z,t)=3.0×1011sin(3.81×1020x−1.27×1012t)
C
E(z,t)=3.0×105sin(4.23×103x−1.27×1012t)
D
E(z,t)=1.0×103sin(4.23×103x−1.27×1012t)
