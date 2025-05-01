Ch 32: Electromagnetic Waves
Problem 37
The magnetic field within a long, straight solenoid with a circular cross section and radius R is increasing at a rate of dB/dt. (a) What is the rate of change of flux through a circle with radius r1 inside the solenoid, normal to the axis of the solenoid, and with center on the solenoid axis? (b) Find the magnitude of the induced electric field inside the solenoid, at a distance r1 from its axis. Show the direction of this field in a diagram. (c) What is the magnitude of the induced electric field outside the solenoid, at a distance r2 from the axis?