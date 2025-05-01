Problem 37

The magnetic field within a long, straight solenoid with a circular cross section and radius R is increasing at a rate of dB/dt. (a) What is the rate of change of flux through a circle with radius r 1 inside the solenoid, normal to the axis of the solenoid, and with center on the solenoid axis? (b) Find the magnitude of the induced electric field inside the solenoid, at a distance r 1 from its axis. Show the direction of this field in a diagram. (c) What is the magnitude of the induced electric field outside the solenoid, at a distance r 2 from the axis?