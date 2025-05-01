Problem 22

A horizontal beam of laser light of wavelength 585 585 nm passes through a narrow slit that has width 0.0620 0.0620 mm. The intensity of the light is measured on a vertical screen that is 2.00 2.00 m from the slit.

(a) What is the minimum uncertainty in the vertical component of the momentum of each photon in the beam after the photon has passed through the slit?

(b) Use the result of part (a) to estimate the width of the central diffraction maximum that is observed on the screen.