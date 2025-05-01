Identify if the following sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or none of them. In the case of an arithmetic sequence, determine its common difference, and in the case of a geometric sequence, determine its common ratio.
an = n3 + 1
Rewrite and simplify the given recurring decimal as a whole number.
For the given infinite series, evaluate the sum.
The first term (a1) and the common ratio (r) of a geometric sequence are given. Find the specified term using the general term (nth term) formula.
Find a15 when a1 = 4, r = -3.
The recursive formula and the first term of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first eight terms.
an = 2an-1, a1 = 5
Consider this repeating decimal 8.3... (repeating 3). Express this as a fraction by adding the whole number to a sum of a geometric series.