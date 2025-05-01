Skip to main content
Geometric Sequences
20. Sequences, Series & Induction / Geometric Sequences / Problem 3

For the given infinite series, evaluate the sum.
{"mathml":"<math style=\"font-family:stix;font-size:16px;\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML\"><mstyle mathsize=\"16px\"><mn>1</mn><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>4</mn></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>16</mn></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>64</mn></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mo>.</mo><mo>.</mo><mo>.</mo></mstyle></math>","truncated":false}

