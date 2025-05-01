Skip to main content
Geometric Sequences
20. Sequences, Series & Induction / Geometric Sequences / Problem 2

Rewrite and simplify the given recurring decimal as a whole number.
{"mathml":"<math style=\"font-family:stix;font-size:16px;\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML\"><mstyle mathsize=\"16px\"><mn>0</mn><mo>.</mo><mover><mn>9</mn><mo>&#xAF;</mo></mover><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mn>9</mn><mn>10</mn></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mn>9</mn><mn>100</mn></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mn>9</mn><mn>1000</mn></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mn>9</mn><mn>10000</mn></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mo>.</mo><mo>.</mo><mo>.</mo></mstyle></math>","truncated":false}

