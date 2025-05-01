Precalculus
Given the parametric equations x=4cos(t)−4x=4\cos(t)-4x=4cos(t)−4 and y=4sin(t)+4y=4\sin(t)+4y=4sin(t)+4 for ttt ∈\in [0,2π][0, 2π][0,2π], graph the corresponding curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?
Given the parametric equations x=4t+1x = 4t + 1x=4t+1 and y=2t−5y = 2t - 5y=2t−5 for ttt ∈\in (−∞,∞)(-∞, ∞)(−∞,∞), what is the rectangular equation that represents this curve? Graph the curve.
Given the parametric equations x=5cos(t)x=5\cos(t)x=5cos(t) and y=2sin(t)y=2\sin(t)y=2sin(t) for ttt ∈\in [0,2π][0,2\pi][0,2π], graph the corresponding plane curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?