Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle PQR. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Identify whether the following measurements of two sides and an angle can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths and angles in one decimal place.
a = 35, b = 50, A = 25°
Dianne is going to cut cartons into triangular shapes, which will be used as decorations for a birthday party. Two sides of the triangle have lengths of 12.3 cm and 15.7 cm. If the angle between these sides is 98∘, what is the area of each triangular carton?
Two telecommunication towers, K, and L, are situated on a north-south line, with K located to the north of L. The distance between the telecommunication towers is 8.34 mi. From K, the bearing of a power transmission tower is 126.3°, and from L, the bearing is 73.8°. Determine the distance between K and the power transmission tower.
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
B=136.8°,a=35.8 cm,c=22.6 cm