13. Non-Right Triangles / Law of Sines / Problem 4

Two telecommunication towers, K, and L, are situated on a north-south line, with K located to the north of L. The distance between the telecommunication towers is 8.34 mi. From K, the bearing of a power transmission tower is 126.3°, and from L, the bearing is 73.8°. Determine the distance between K and the power transmission tower.