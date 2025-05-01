Skip to main content
Law of Sines
13. Non-Right Triangles / Law of Sines / Problem 1

Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle PQR. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Triangle PQR with angles 8° and 16°, side PQ = 80 units, for Law of Sines exercise.

