Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
14. Vectors / Unit Vectors and i & j Notation / Problem 3

A vector's magnitude is 88 and it forms a 120ο120^{\omicron} angle with the positive xx-axis. How can this vector be represented in terms of i\mathbf{i} and j\mathbf{j}?

