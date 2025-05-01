Skip to main content
Arithmetic Sequences definitions Flashcards

Arithmetic Sequences definitions
  • Arithmetic Sequence
    A list of numbers where the difference between consecutive terms remains constant throughout.
  • Common Difference
    The fixed value added or subtracted to each term to obtain the next term in an arithmetic sequence.
  • Recursive Formula
    An equation that expresses each term of a sequence using the previous term and the common difference.
  • General Formula
    An equation that allows direct calculation of any term in a sequence using its position, the first term, and the common difference.
  • First Term
    The initial value from which an arithmetic sequence begins and upon which all subsequent terms are based.
  • Index
    A number indicating the position of a term within a sequence, often represented by 'n'.
  • Term
    An individual element or value within a sequence, identified by its position.
  • Sequence
    An ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern or rule.
  • Consecutive Terms
    Two terms that appear one after the other in a sequence.
  • Positive Common Difference
    A situation in an arithmetic sequence where each term increases by a fixed amount.
  • Negative Common Difference
    A situation in an arithmetic sequence where each term decreases by a fixed amount.
  • Nth Term
    A general expression representing the value of a term at any position 'n' in a sequence.
  • A₁
    A symbol denoting the first term in an arithmetic sequence, essential for formula calculations.
  • D
    A symbol representing the common difference in an arithmetic sequence.
  • Aₙ
    A symbol representing the value of the term at position 'n' in a sequence.