Arithmetic Sequences definitions Flashcards

Arithmetic Sequences definitions
Arithmetic Sequences definitions
Arithmetic Sequence
A list of numbers where the difference between consecutive terms remains constant throughout.Common Difference
The fixed value added or subtracted to each term to obtain the next term in an arithmetic sequence.Recursive Formula
An equation that expresses each term of a sequence using the previous term and the common difference.General Formula
An equation that allows direct calculation of any term in a sequence using its position, the first term, and the common difference.First Term
The initial value from which an arithmetic sequence begins and upon which all subsequent terms are based.Index
A number indicating the position of a term within a sequence, often represented by 'n'.Term
An individual element or value within a sequence, identified by its position.Sequence
An ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern or rule.Consecutive Terms
Two terms that appear one after the other in a sequence.Positive Common Difference
A situation in an arithmetic sequence where each term increases by a fixed amount.Negative Common Difference
A situation in an arithmetic sequence where each term decreases by a fixed amount.Nth Term
A general expression representing the value of a term at any position 'n' in a sequence.A₁
A symbol denoting the first term in an arithmetic sequence, essential for formula calculations.D
A symbol representing the common difference in an arithmetic sequence.Aₙ
A symbol representing the value of the term at position 'n' in a sequence.