Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which neurotransmitter is most commonly associated with low levels in individuals with depression? Serotonin is most commonly associated with low levels in individuals with depression.

What type of medication is commonly prescribed to treat depression by increasing serotonin levels? Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are commonly prescribed to treat depression by increasing serotonin levels.

Depression is linked to a deficiency of which neurotransmitter? Depression is linked to a deficiency of the neurotransmitter serotonin.

Which neurotransmitter abnormality has been linked to depression? Depression has been linked to abnormally low levels of serotonin and norepinephrine.

In cases of depression, which neurotransmitter is typically found at deficient levels? In cases of depression, serotonin is typically found at deficient levels.

What neurotransmitter deficiency is commonly observed in individuals with depression? A deficiency of serotonin is commonly observed in individuals with depression.