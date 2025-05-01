Back
Which neurotransmitter is most commonly associated with low levels in individuals with depression? Serotonin is most commonly associated with low levels in individuals with depression. What type of medication is commonly prescribed to treat depression by increasing serotonin levels? Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are commonly prescribed to treat depression by increasing serotonin levels. Depression is linked to a deficiency of which neurotransmitter? Depression is linked to a deficiency of the neurotransmitter serotonin. Which neurotransmitter abnormality has been linked to depression? Depression has been linked to abnormally low levels of serotonin and norepinephrine. In cases of depression, which neurotransmitter is typically found at deficient levels? In cases of depression, serotonin is typically found at deficient levels. What neurotransmitter deficiency is commonly observed in individuals with depression? A deficiency of serotonin is commonly observed in individuals with depression. What is the minimum number of symptoms and duration required for a diagnosis of major depressive disorder? A diagnosis requires five or more symptoms lasting for more than two weeks. One symptom must be either depressed mood or loss of interest and pleasure in usual activities. How does persistent depressive disorder differ from double depression? Persistent depressive disorder involves a depressed mood for at least two years without full major depressive episodes. Double depression includes persistent depressive disorder plus at least one major depressive episode during that period. What pattern of brain activation is commonly observed in people with major depression when presented with negative information? They show increased activation in emotion-processing areas and decreased activation in cognitive control regions. This means they overreact emotionally and underutilize cognitive control when confronted with negative stimuli. According to the cognitive model, what types of cognitive biases are seen in individuals with depression? Individuals with depression often show biases in attention, interpretation, and memory, focusing more on negative experiences. These biases contribute to the development and maintenance of depression.
Depression quiz #1
