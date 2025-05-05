Major depressive disorder (MDD) is characterized by a severely depressed mood and a significant loss of interest or pleasure in activities that were once enjoyable, a condition known as anhedonia. Individuals with MDD typically experience a depressed mood for most of the day and diminished interest in normal activities, which can include hobbies, social interactions, and other pleasurable experiences.

In addition to these core symptoms, MDD often presents with sleep disturbances, which can manifest as either insomnia (difficulty sleeping) or hypersomnia (excessive sleeping). Regardless of sleep patterns, individuals frequently report persistent fatigue and a notable loss of energy. Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness are also common, along with difficulties in concentration, which may lead to mild cognitive deficits affecting daily tasks and executive functions.

For a diagnosis of major depressive disorder, an individual must exhibit at least five of the specified symptoms for a duration exceeding two weeks, with at least one of the symptoms being either a depressed mood or diminished interest in activities. This diagnostic criterion emphasizes the importance of the duration and severity of symptoms in identifying MDD.

In the United States, the lifetime prevalence of major depressive disorder is approximately 20%, meaning that one in five individuals will experience this condition at some point in their lives. Notably, depression is diagnosed more frequently in women than in men, a trend observed across various cultures. This disparity may be attributed to several factors, including socialization patterns where women are more likely to seek help for depressive symptoms, as well as biological factors such as hormonal fluctuations that women experience throughout their lives.

Understanding major depressive disorder is crucial, as it is one of the most prevalent mental health conditions, impacting a significant portion of the population. Recognizing the symptoms and the criteria for diagnosis can aid in early intervention and treatment, ultimately improving outcomes for those affected.