20. Social Movements and Social Change
20. Social Movements and Social Change
20. Social Movements and Social Change / Collective Behavior / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which concept refers specifically to the rapid spread of emotions and behaviors through a crowd by imitation and social influence?
A
Institutional bureaucracy governed by formal written codes and procedures.
B
Emotional contagion.
C
Rational choice modeling of individual market decisions.
D
Genetic predisposition to group behavior expressed only through inherited alleles.
