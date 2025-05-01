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Sociology flashcard sets
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- What is Sociology definitions1. Introduction to Sociology15 Terms
- What is Sociology quiz1. Introduction to Sociology15 Terms
- History of Sociology definitions1. Introduction to Sociology15 Terms
- History of Sociology quiz1. Introduction to Sociology15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology definitions1. Introduction to Sociology15 Terms
- Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology quiz1. Introduction to Sociology15 Terms
- Basics of Research definitions2. Research Methods in Sociology15 Terms
- Basics of Research quiz2. Research Methods in Sociology15 Terms
- Understanding Research Findings definitions2. Research Methods in Sociology15 Terms