High Culture Cultural patterns linked to society's elite, requiring exclusive resources like wealth or connections for participation.

Popular Culture Mainstream cultural patterns widely accessible to most members of society, often involving mass entertainment or trends.

Cultural Capital Non-financial assets such as education, status, or social ties that enable access to exclusive cultural experiences.

Subculture Distinct group within a larger culture, maintaining unique values or norms while coexisting smoothly with mainstream society.

Counterculture Group that actively rejects and opposes dominant societal norms, often challenging mainstream values and practices.

Social Inequality Unequal distribution of resources or opportunities, influencing access to certain cultural experiences or categories.