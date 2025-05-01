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High Culture Cultural patterns linked to society's elite, requiring exclusive resources like wealth or connections for participation. Popular Culture Mainstream cultural patterns widely accessible to most members of society, often involving mass entertainment or trends. Cultural Capital Non-financial assets such as education, status, or social ties that enable access to exclusive cultural experiences. Subculture Distinct group within a larger culture, maintaining unique values or norms while coexisting smoothly with mainstream society. Counterculture Group that actively rejects and opposes dominant societal norms, often challenging mainstream values and practices. Social Inequality Unequal distribution of resources or opportunities, influencing access to certain cultural experiences or categories. Cultural Patterns Recurring ways of thinking, acting, or valuing that characterize specific groups within a society. Mainstream Society Dominant social group whose norms and values are widely accepted and practiced within a culture. Identity Formation Process through which individuals or groups develop a distinct sense of self, often influenced by cultural affiliations. Social Stratification System of ranking individuals or groups in a society, often reflected in access to cultural resources. Cultural Transmission Passing of cultural values, norms, or practices from one generation or group to another. Cultural Diversity Presence of multiple cultural groups or expressions within a society, contributing to varied social experiences. Dominant Culture Prevailing cultural norms and values that hold the most influence within a society. Group Dynamics Interactions and relationships among members of a group, shaping cultural practices and identities. Societal Values Shared beliefs or standards considered important by the majority within a society.
Categories of Culture definitions
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