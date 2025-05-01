Skip to main content
Back

Categories of Culture definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • High Culture
    Cultural patterns linked to society's elite, requiring exclusive resources like wealth or connections for participation.
  • Popular Culture
    Mainstream cultural patterns widely accessible to most members of society, often involving mass entertainment or trends.
  • Cultural Capital
    Non-financial assets such as education, status, or social ties that enable access to exclusive cultural experiences.
  • Subculture
    Distinct group within a larger culture, maintaining unique values or norms while coexisting smoothly with mainstream society.
  • Counterculture
    Group that actively rejects and opposes dominant societal norms, often challenging mainstream values and practices.
  • Social Inequality
    Unequal distribution of resources or opportunities, influencing access to certain cultural experiences or categories.
  • Cultural Patterns
    Recurring ways of thinking, acting, or valuing that characterize specific groups within a society.
  • Mainstream Society
    Dominant social group whose norms and values are widely accepted and practiced within a culture.
  • Identity Formation
    Process through which individuals or groups develop a distinct sense of self, often influenced by cultural affiliations.
  • Social Stratification
    System of ranking individuals or groups in a society, often reflected in access to cultural resources.
  • Cultural Transmission
    Passing of cultural values, norms, or practices from one generation or group to another.
  • Cultural Diversity
    Presence of multiple cultural groups or expressions within a society, contributing to varied social experiences.
  • Dominant Culture
    Prevailing cultural norms and values that hold the most influence within a society.
  • Group Dynamics
    Interactions and relationships among members of a group, shaping cultural practices and identities.
  • Societal Values
    Shared beliefs or standards considered important by the majority within a society.