What is high culture and what does it require for participation? High culture refers to cultural patterns that distinguish a society's elite members and requires cultural capital such as wealth, status, or social connections to participate.

How is popular culture different from high culture? Popular culture consists of cultural patterns that are widespread and accessible to most people in society, unlike high culture which is exclusive.

Give two examples of high culture in the United States. Examples include attending a gala or going to an opera.

What are some examples of popular culture activities? Examples include watching sports games, popular TV shows, movies, county fairs, or engaging on social media.

Why are high culture activities often associated with intellectualism and prestige? They are linked to society's elite members and require cultural capital, but are not inherently better than popular culture activities.

Can the distinction between high culture and popular culture change over time or across societies? Yes, these categories are fluid and can shift over time or differ between cultures.