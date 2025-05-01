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Collective Behavior Spontaneous actions by large groups outside formal institutions, often transitory and emotionally charged, influencing social change. Crowd A large group of people sharing a location, whose interactions and purposes vary by context and type. Casual Crowd A gathering of individuals in the same place with minimal or no social interaction, such as people at a park. Conventional Crowd An assembly at a scheduled event, requiring planning but typically involving little interaction among attendees. Expressive Crowd A group united by shared emotional experiences, often at events like weddings, funerals, or sports games. Acting Crowd A highly focused group with a shared goal, often intense and capable of evolving into more volatile forms. Mob A goal-driven, emotionally charged group, often engaging in violent or destructive actions toward a specific target. Riot A disorganized, emotional gathering lacking a clear goal, frequently resulting in widespread destruction or chaos. Social Norm A shared expectation for behavior that can shift temporarily during intense group events like mobs or riots. Social Change A transformation in societal patterns or norms, often sparked by collective group actions outside formal structures. Social Institution An established system or structure, such as education or religion, from which collective behavior typically operates independently. Collective Action Coordinated efforts by groups to achieve a common objective, often seen in acting crowds and protests. Social Interaction The process by which individuals in a group communicate or influence each other, varying by crowd type. Social Control Mechanisms or processes that regulate group behavior, which may weaken during intense collective events.
Collective Behavior definitions
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