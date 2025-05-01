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Collective Behavior definitions

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  • Collective Behavior
    Spontaneous actions by large groups outside formal institutions, often transitory and emotionally charged, influencing social change.
  • Crowd
    A large group of people sharing a location, whose interactions and purposes vary by context and type.
  • Casual Crowd
    A gathering of individuals in the same place with minimal or no social interaction, such as people at a park.
  • Conventional Crowd
    An assembly at a scheduled event, requiring planning but typically involving little interaction among attendees.
  • Expressive Crowd
    A group united by shared emotional experiences, often at events like weddings, funerals, or sports games.
  • Acting Crowd
    A highly focused group with a shared goal, often intense and capable of evolving into more volatile forms.
  • Mob
    A goal-driven, emotionally charged group, often engaging in violent or destructive actions toward a specific target.
  • Riot
    A disorganized, emotional gathering lacking a clear goal, frequently resulting in widespread destruction or chaos.
  • Social Norm
    A shared expectation for behavior that can shift temporarily during intense group events like mobs or riots.
  • Social Change
    A transformation in societal patterns or norms, often sparked by collective group actions outside formal structures.
  • Social Institution
    An established system or structure, such as education or religion, from which collective behavior typically operates independently.
  • Collective Action
    Coordinated efforts by groups to achieve a common objective, often seen in acting crowds and protests.
  • Social Interaction
    The process by which individuals in a group communicate or influence each other, varying by crowd type.
  • Social Control
    Mechanisms or processes that regulate group behavior, which may weaken during intense collective events.