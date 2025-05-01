Collective Behavior Spontaneous actions by large groups outside formal institutions, often transitory and emotionally charged, influencing social change.

Crowd A large group of people sharing a location, whose interactions and purposes vary by context and type.

Casual Crowd A gathering of individuals in the same place with minimal or no social interaction, such as people at a park.

Conventional Crowd An assembly at a scheduled event, requiring planning but typically involving little interaction among attendees.

Expressive Crowd A group united by shared emotional experiences, often at events like weddings, funerals, or sports games.

Acting Crowd A highly focused group with a shared goal, often intense and capable of evolving into more volatile forms.