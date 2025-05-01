What is collective behavior in sociology? Collective behavior is the activity of a large number of people that is typically spontaneous, transitory, and occurs outside formal social institutions.

How do sociologists define a crowd? A crowd is defined as a large number of people in a shared location.

What distinguishes collective behavior from actions within social institutions? Collective behavior exists outside formal social institutions and is usually more spontaneous and temporary.

What is a casual crowd? A casual crowd consists of people who are in the same place at the same time with little to no social interaction, such as people at a park.

What characterizes a conventional crowd? A conventional crowd gathers around a scheduled event, requires planning to attend, but typically involves little social interaction.

What is an expressive crowd? An expressive crowd gathers around emotional events to share in the emotion, such as at a sporting event, wedding, or funeral.