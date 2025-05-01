Back
Family A socially recognized group offering care, education, and economic support, typically connected by marriage, blood, or adoption. Marriage A legal partnership forming the foundation of family, often involving childrearing, sexual activity, and financial cooperation. Nuclear Family A household structure with one or two parents and their children living together, common in industrialized societies. Extended Family A household including parents, children, and additional relatives such as grandparents or cousins, prevalent in less industrialized nations. Family of Affinity A group whose members see themselves as family despite lacking legal or blood connections, often found in affluent societies. Blood Relation A biological connection among family members, forming one basis for family membership. Adoption A legal process creating family ties between individuals not related by birth. Social Institution An organized system, like family, shaping caregiving, socialization, and societal norms. Child Rearing The process of raising and nurturing children within a family context. Economic Support Provision of financial resources and stability among family members. Cultural Universal A social pattern, such as family, found in every society worldwide. High-Income Nation A country with advanced industrialization and wealth, where nuclear and affinity families are common. Low-Income Nation A country with limited industrialization and resources, where extended families are prevalent.
Defining Family definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13