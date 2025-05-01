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Defining Family definitions

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  • Family
    A socially recognized group offering care, education, and economic support, typically connected by marriage, blood, or adoption.
  • Marriage
    A legal partnership forming the foundation of family, often involving childrearing, sexual activity, and financial cooperation.
  • Nuclear Family
    A household structure with one or two parents and their children living together, common in industrialized societies.
  • Extended Family
    A household including parents, children, and additional relatives such as grandparents or cousins, prevalent in less industrialized nations.
  • Family of Affinity
    A group whose members see themselves as family despite lacking legal or blood connections, often found in affluent societies.
  • Blood Relation
    A biological connection among family members, forming one basis for family membership.
  • Adoption
    A legal process creating family ties between individuals not related by birth.
  • Social Institution
    An organized system, like family, shaping caregiving, socialization, and societal norms.
  • Child Rearing
    The process of raising and nurturing children within a family context.
  • Economic Support
    Provision of financial resources and stability among family members.
  • Cultural Universal
    A social pattern, such as family, found in every society worldwide.
  • High-Income Nation
    A country with advanced industrialization and wealth, where nuclear and affinity families are common.
  • Low-Income Nation
    A country with limited industrialization and resources, where extended families are prevalent.