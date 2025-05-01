Family A socially recognized group offering care, education, and economic support, typically connected by marriage, blood, or adoption.

Marriage A legal partnership forming the foundation of family, often involving childrearing, sexual activity, and financial cooperation.

Nuclear Family A household structure with one or two parents and their children living together, common in industrialized societies.

Extended Family A household including parents, children, and additional relatives such as grandparents or cousins, prevalent in less industrialized nations.

Family of Affinity A group whose members see themselves as family despite lacking legal or blood connections, often found in affluent societies.

Blood Relation A biological connection among family members, forming one basis for family membership.