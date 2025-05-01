How do sociologists define family? Family is a socially recognized group that provides care, education, and economic support, usually linked by marriage, blood, or adoption.

What is considered the cornerstone of family in most societies? Marriage is viewed as the cornerstone of family, serving as its base unit.

What are the typical components of marriage according to sociologists? Marriage often involves sexual activity, childrearing, and financial cooperation between partners.

What is a nuclear family? A nuclear family consists of one or two parents and their children living together under one roof.

Where are nuclear families most commonly found? Nuclear families are most common in high-income, highly industrialized nations.

What is an extended family? An extended family includes a nuclear family plus other relatives such as grandparents, aunts, uncles, or cousins living together.