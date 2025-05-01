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Defining Family quiz

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  • How do sociologists define family?
    Family is a socially recognized group that provides care, education, and economic support, usually linked by marriage, blood, or adoption.
  • What is considered the cornerstone of family in most societies?
    Marriage is viewed as the cornerstone of family, serving as its base unit.
  • What are the typical components of marriage according to sociologists?
    Marriage often involves sexual activity, childrearing, and financial cooperation between partners.
  • What is a nuclear family?
    A nuclear family consists of one or two parents and their children living together under one roof.
  • Where are nuclear families most commonly found?
    Nuclear families are most common in high-income, highly industrialized nations.
  • What is an extended family?
    An extended family includes a nuclear family plus other relatives such as grandparents, aunts, uncles, or cousins living together.
  • In which types of societies are extended families most prevalent?
    Extended families are most common in low-income, less industrialized nations.
  • What are families of affinity?
    Families of affinity are groups who consider themselves family despite lacking blood relations or legal ties.
  • Where are families of affinity most commonly found?
    Families of affinity are most common in high-income, highly industrialized nations.
  • What are the three main ways people are linked in a family?
    People in a family are usually linked by marriage, blood relation, or adoption.
  • Why is family considered a cultural universal?
    Family exists in every society and culture across the globe, making it a cultural universal.
  • What social functions does family provide?
    Family provides care, education, and economic support to its members.
  • How do sociologists use family structures to understand society?
    Family structures help sociologists identify cultural universals and social institutions that shape caregiving and socialization.
  • What distinguishes a family of affinity from other family types?
    A family of affinity is based on chosen bonds rather than legal or blood ties.
  • What is the role of marriage in forming families?
    Marriage forms the legal partnership that often serves as the foundation for family units.