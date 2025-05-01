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Defining Global Inequality definitions

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  • Global Stratification
    A framework for analyzing patterns of social inequality between nations using economic, health, education, and political criteria.
  • Social Inequality
    A condition where resources, opportunities, and privileges are distributed unevenly among different nations or groups.
  • Economic Factors
    Criteria such as income, wealth, and productivity used to compare and categorize nations in stratification systems.
  • Health
    A dimension of stratification reflecting access to healthcare and overall well-being within a nation's population.
  • Education
    A measure of access to learning opportunities and attainment levels, influencing a nation's position in global rankings.
  • Political Structure
    The organization of government and authority, impacting how nations are classified in global stratification systems.
  • First World
    A Cold War-era category for highly industrialized, capitalist nations, often seen as having superior living standards.
  • Second World
    A classification for moderately industrialized nations with socialist governments, prominent during the Cold War.
  • Third World
    A term for countries with low industrialization and diverse governments, often criticized for its lack of nuance and bias.
  • Gross National Income
    A measure of a country's total income divided by its population, used to classify nations by average income levels.
  • High-Income Nations
    Countries with the highest standards of living and GNI per person, typically above \$14,000, though values vary yearly.
  • Middle-Income Nations
    Countries with average living standards and GNI per person between \$4,000 and \$14,000, reflecting moderate development.
  • Low-Income Nations
    Countries with the lowest living standards and GNI per person below \$4,000, often facing widespread poverty.
  • Income Distribution
    The way income is spread among a population, revealing disparities that average measures like GNI may obscure.
  • Poverty
    A state where individuals or groups lack sufficient resources to meet basic living needs, prevalent in low-income nations.