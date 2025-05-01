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Global Stratification A framework for analyzing patterns of social inequality between nations using economic, health, education, and political criteria. Social Inequality A condition where resources, opportunities, and privileges are distributed unevenly among different nations or groups. Economic Factors Criteria such as income, wealth, and productivity used to compare and categorize nations in stratification systems. Health A dimension of stratification reflecting access to healthcare and overall well-being within a nation's population. Education A measure of access to learning opportunities and attainment levels, influencing a nation's position in global rankings. Political Structure The organization of government and authority, impacting how nations are classified in global stratification systems. First World A Cold War-era category for highly industrialized, capitalist nations, often seen as having superior living standards. Second World A classification for moderately industrialized nations with socialist governments, prominent during the Cold War. Third World A term for countries with low industrialization and diverse governments, often criticized for its lack of nuance and bias. Gross National Income A measure of a country's total income divided by its population, used to classify nations by average income levels. High-Income Nations Countries with the highest standards of living and GNI per person, typically above \$14,000, though values vary yearly. Middle-Income Nations Countries with average living standards and GNI per person between \$4,000 and \$14,000, reflecting moderate development. Low-Income Nations Countries with the lowest living standards and GNI per person below \$4,000, often facing widespread poverty. Income Distribution The way income is spread among a population, revealing disparities that average measures like GNI may obscure. Poverty A state where individuals or groups lack sufficient resources to meet basic living needs, prevalent in low-income nations.
Defining Global Inequality definitions
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