Global Stratification A framework for analyzing patterns of social inequality between nations using economic, health, education, and political criteria.

Social Inequality A condition where resources, opportunities, and privileges are distributed unevenly among different nations or groups.

Economic Factors Criteria such as income, wealth, and productivity used to compare and categorize nations in stratification systems.

Health A dimension of stratification reflecting access to healthcare and overall well-being within a nation's population.

Education A measure of access to learning opportunities and attainment levels, influencing a nation's position in global rankings.

Political Structure The organization of government and authority, impacting how nations are classified in global stratification systems.