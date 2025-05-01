What is global stratification? Global stratification is the study of patterns of social inequality between nations, often categorized by economic, health, education, and political factors.

Which factors are commonly used to stratify nations globally? Economic factors are most common, but health, education, and political structure are also used to stratify nations.

What was the basis for the First, Second, and Third World classification system? This system was based on levels of industrialization and government structure, with capitalist, socialist, and less industrialized nations grouped accordingly.

How were First World countries defined in the traditional system? First World countries had high levels of industrialization and were typically capitalist, such as the US and Western Europe.

What characterized Second World countries in the old stratification system? Second World countries had some industrialization and were generally socialist, including Eastern Europe and China.

How were Third World countries classified in the traditional system? Third World countries had low industrialization and no specific governance pattern, often including Africa, South America, and parts of Asia.