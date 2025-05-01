Deviance A behavior or attitude that diverges from established societal norms, often shaped by context and social interactions.

Social Control Mechanisms, such as norms and sanctions, used to regulate behavior and maintain conformity within a society.

Functionalism A perspective viewing society as a system where each part serves a role, including behaviors that clarify boundaries and foster cohesion.

Conflict Theory An approach emphasizing how power and resource inequalities shape norms, often protecting those in authority.

Symbolic Interactionism A micro-level perspective focusing on how meanings and behaviors are constructed through everyday social interactions.

Social Cohesion A sense of solidarity and unity among members of a group, often reinforced by shared norms and boundaries.