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Deviance A behavior or attitude that diverges from established societal norms, often shaped by context and social interactions. Social Control Mechanisms, such as norms and sanctions, used to regulate behavior and maintain conformity within a society. Functionalism A perspective viewing society as a system where each part serves a role, including behaviors that clarify boundaries and foster cohesion. Conflict Theory An approach emphasizing how power and resource inequalities shape norms, often protecting those in authority. Symbolic Interactionism A micro-level perspective focusing on how meanings and behaviors are constructed through everyday social interactions. Social Cohesion A sense of solidarity and unity among members of a group, often reinforced by shared norms and boundaries. Sanction A reward or punishment, formal or informal, used to enforce conformity to societal expectations. Labeling Theory A concept explaining how being identified as deviant can influence an individual's self-concept and future actions. Differential Association Theory A theory proposing that deviant behavior is learned through interactions with others who model such actions. Strain Theory An explanation suggesting that societal pressures can lead individuals to deviate when they lack means to achieve goals. Social Disorganization Theory A framework linking deviance to breakdowns in community structure and weakened social institutions. Stigma A mark of social disapproval that can result in exclusion or discrimination against individuals or groups. Social Stratification A hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society based on factors like wealth, power, or status. Norm A shared expectation or rule guiding behavior within a group or society. Crime An act that violates formal laws and is subject to official sanctions, often reflecting societal power dynamics.
Deviance and Social Control definitions
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