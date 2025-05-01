Skip to main content
Back

Deviance and Social Control definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Deviance
    A behavior or attitude that diverges from established societal norms, often shaped by context and social interactions.
  • Social Control
    Mechanisms, such as norms and sanctions, used to regulate behavior and maintain conformity within a society.
  • Functionalism
    A perspective viewing society as a system where each part serves a role, including behaviors that clarify boundaries and foster cohesion.
  • Conflict Theory
    An approach emphasizing how power and resource inequalities shape norms, often protecting those in authority.
  • Symbolic Interactionism
    A micro-level perspective focusing on how meanings and behaviors are constructed through everyday social interactions.
  • Social Cohesion
    A sense of solidarity and unity among members of a group, often reinforced by shared norms and boundaries.
  • Sanction
    A reward or punishment, formal or informal, used to enforce conformity to societal expectations.
  • Labeling Theory
    A concept explaining how being identified as deviant can influence an individual's self-concept and future actions.
  • Differential Association Theory
    A theory proposing that deviant behavior is learned through interactions with others who model such actions.
  • Strain Theory
    An explanation suggesting that societal pressures can lead individuals to deviate when they lack means to achieve goals.
  • Social Disorganization Theory
    A framework linking deviance to breakdowns in community structure and weakened social institutions.
  • Stigma
    A mark of social disapproval that can result in exclusion or discrimination against individuals or groups.
  • Social Stratification
    A hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society based on factors like wealth, power, or status.
  • Norm
    A shared expectation or rule guiding behavior within a group or society.
  • Crime
    An act that violates formal laws and is subject to official sanctions, often reflecting societal power dynamics.