What does the functionalist perspective say about the inevitability of deviance? The functionalist perspective views deviance as an inevitable and normal part of society, necessary for clarifying social boundaries and enhancing social cohesion.

How does deviance serve a function in society according to functionalism? Deviance clarifies social boundaries and increases social cohesion by uniting people against behaviors deemed unacceptable.

Which sociological theories are discussed under the functionalist perspective on deviance? Durkheim's functions of deviance, strain theory, and social disorganization theory are discussed under the functionalist perspective.

How does the conflict perspective explain the origin of deviance? The conflict perspective explains deviance as a response to inequality in wealth, power, or resources.

What role do formal negative sanctions play in the conflict perspective? Formal negative sanctions are seen as tools of social control used to protect those in power and maintain existing inequalities.

According to the conflict perspective, why are social norms and laws created? Social norms and laws are often designed to protect the interests of those in power and prevent lower-power individuals from gaining resources.