Income Earnings from work or investments, representing money received by individuals or families within a given period.

Income Inequality The uneven distribution of earnings among individuals or groups, often measured by comparing different population segments.

Wealth Total value of money and assets owned minus outstanding debts, reflecting overall financial resources.

Wealth Inequality The disproportionate distribution of assets and debts, often more extreme than disparities in earnings.

Debt Financial obligations or money owed, which can result in negative net worth for individuals or families.

Socioeconomic Status A person's or family's social standing based on income, education, and occupation, influencing life chances.