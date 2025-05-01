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Income Earnings from work or investments, representing money received by individuals or families within a given period. Income Inequality The uneven distribution of earnings among individuals or groups, often measured by comparing different population segments. Wealth Total value of money and assets owned minus outstanding debts, reflecting overall financial resources. Wealth Inequality The disproportionate distribution of assets and debts, often more extreme than disparities in earnings. Debt Financial obligations or money owed, which can result in negative net worth for individuals or families. Socioeconomic Status A person's or family's social standing based on income, education, and occupation, influencing life chances. Occupational Prestige Social respect and status attributed to a job, often linked to education, income, and perceived social power. Social Stratification A system by which society ranks categories of people in a hierarchy, affecting access to resources. Class Conflict Tensions or struggles between social groups with differing economic interests, often rooted in inequality. Assets Valuable resources owned, such as property or investments, contributing to overall financial standing. Median Income The middle value of earnings in a population, with half earning more and half earning less. High-Income Countries Nations with advanced economies and high average earnings, often exhibiting pronounced inequality. Social Power The ability to influence or control others, often associated with certain occupations or social positions. Stereotype Oversimplified and generalized beliefs about groups, which can affect perceptions of job status. Bias A tendency to favor or disadvantage certain groups, impacting social judgments like occupational ratings. Social Judgments Collective evaluations or opinions about individuals or roles, shaped by cultural norms and biases. Education Formal learning or training, often linked to higher job status, income, and occupational respect. Industrialized Nations Countries with developed economies and advanced infrastructure, where inequality patterns are often studied. Negative Wealth A financial state where debts exceed assets, resulting in a net loss of resources. Social Class A group of people with similar economic positions, often determined by income, wealth, and occupation.
Dimensions of Social Inequality definitions
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