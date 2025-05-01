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Dimensions of Social Inequality definitions

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  • Income
    Earnings from work or investments, representing money received by individuals or families within a given period.
  • Income Inequality
    The uneven distribution of earnings among individuals or groups, often measured by comparing different population segments.
  • Wealth
    Total value of money and assets owned minus outstanding debts, reflecting overall financial resources.
  • Wealth Inequality
    The disproportionate distribution of assets and debts, often more extreme than disparities in earnings.
  • Debt
    Financial obligations or money owed, which can result in negative net worth for individuals or families.
  • Socioeconomic Status
    A person's or family's social standing based on income, education, and occupation, influencing life chances.
  • Occupational Prestige
    Social respect and status attributed to a job, often linked to education, income, and perceived social power.
  • Social Stratification
    A system by which society ranks categories of people in a hierarchy, affecting access to resources.
  • Class Conflict
    Tensions or struggles between social groups with differing economic interests, often rooted in inequality.
  • Assets
    Valuable resources owned, such as property or investments, contributing to overall financial standing.
  • Median Income
    The middle value of earnings in a population, with half earning more and half earning less.
  • High-Income Countries
    Nations with advanced economies and high average earnings, often exhibiting pronounced inequality.
  • Social Power
    The ability to influence or control others, often associated with certain occupations or social positions.
  • Stereotype
    Oversimplified and generalized beliefs about groups, which can affect perceptions of job status.
  • Bias
    A tendency to favor or disadvantage certain groups, impacting social judgments like occupational ratings.
  • Social Judgments
    Collective evaluations or opinions about individuals or roles, shaped by cultural norms and biases.
  • Education
    Formal learning or training, often linked to higher job status, income, and occupational respect.
  • Industrialized Nations
    Countries with developed economies and advanced infrastructure, where inequality patterns are often studied.
  • Negative Wealth
    A financial state where debts exceed assets, resulting in a net loss of resources.
  • Social Class
    A group of people with similar economic positions, often determined by income, wealth, and occupation.