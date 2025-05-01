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What is income in the context of social inequality? Income refers to earnings from work or investment, representing the money coming into a person or family. How much of all US income does the richest 20% of families earn? The richest 20% of families in the US earn nearly half of all US income. What percentage of US income is earned by the poorest 20% of families? The poorest 20% of families earn less than 4% of all US income. How is wealth defined in the study of social inequality? Wealth is the total value of a family's money and other assets minus any outstanding debts. Why is wealth considered a better measure of inequality than income? Wealth provides more information about a person's financial situation and is more easily passed down through generations. What proportion of US wealth is held by the richest 20% of families? The richest 20% of families hold 90% of the wealth in the United States. What does it mean that the poorest 20% of US families have 'negative wealth'? It means that the poorest 20% of families are living in debt, with their debts exceeding their assets. How does the wealth of the richest 10 families in the US compare to other families? The richest 10 families hold as much wealth as 8,000,000 American families combined. What is occupational prestige? Occupational prestige is the social respect and status associated with a person's occupation. Which factors are typically associated with higher occupational prestige? Higher occupational prestige is usually linked to higher education, higher income, more social power, and greater job complexity. Give examples of occupations with high and low occupational prestige. High prestige jobs include physician, astronomer, and college professor; low prestige jobs include taxi driver, janitor, and parking lot attendant. How stable are occupational prestige ratings across time and societies? Occupational prestige ratings have remained relatively stable over time and across high-income societies. What influences occupational prestige ratings besides job characteristics? Occupational prestige ratings are influenced by social judgments, stereotypes, and biases related to race, gender, or social class. Why is it important to understand income, wealth, and occupational prestige in sociology? Understanding these dimensions is crucial for analyzing social stratification and class conflict. What is a limitation of using occupational prestige as a measure of social status? Occupational prestige is not an objective measure and can be affected by stereotypes and biases.
Dimensions of Social Inequality quiz
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