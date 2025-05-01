What is income in the context of social inequality? Income refers to earnings from work or investment, representing the money coming into a person or family.

How much of all US income does the richest 20% of families earn? The richest 20% of families in the US earn nearly half of all US income.

What percentage of US income is earned by the poorest 20% of families? The poorest 20% of families earn less than 4% of all US income.

How is wealth defined in the study of social inequality? Wealth is the total value of a family's money and other assets minus any outstanding debts.

Why is wealth considered a better measure of inequality than income? Wealth provides more information about a person's financial situation and is more easily passed down through generations.

What proportion of US wealth is held by the richest 20% of families? The richest 20% of families hold 90% of the wealth in the United States.