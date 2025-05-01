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Dimensions of Social Inequality quiz

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  • What is income in the context of social inequality?
    Income refers to earnings from work or investment, representing the money coming into a person or family.
  • How much of all US income does the richest 20% of families earn?
    The richest 20% of families in the US earn nearly half of all US income.
  • What percentage of US income is earned by the poorest 20% of families?
    The poorest 20% of families earn less than 4% of all US income.
  • How is wealth defined in the study of social inequality?
    Wealth is the total value of a family's money and other assets minus any outstanding debts.
  • Why is wealth considered a better measure of inequality than income?
    Wealth provides more information about a person's financial situation and is more easily passed down through generations.
  • What proportion of US wealth is held by the richest 20% of families?
    The richest 20% of families hold 90% of the wealth in the United States.
  • What does it mean that the poorest 20% of US families have 'negative wealth'?
    It means that the poorest 20% of families are living in debt, with their debts exceeding their assets.
  • How does the wealth of the richest 10 families in the US compare to other families?
    The richest 10 families hold as much wealth as 8,000,000 American families combined.
  • What is occupational prestige?
    Occupational prestige is the social respect and status associated with a person's occupation.
  • Which factors are typically associated with higher occupational prestige?
    Higher occupational prestige is usually linked to higher education, higher income, more social power, and greater job complexity.
  • Give examples of occupations with high and low occupational prestige.
    High prestige jobs include physician, astronomer, and college professor; low prestige jobs include taxi driver, janitor, and parking lot attendant.
  • How stable are occupational prestige ratings across time and societies?
    Occupational prestige ratings have remained relatively stable over time and across high-income societies.
  • What influences occupational prestige ratings besides job characteristics?
    Occupational prestige ratings are influenced by social judgments, stereotypes, and biases related to race, gender, or social class.
  • Why is it important to understand income, wealth, and occupational prestige in sociology?
    Understanding these dimensions is crucial for analyzing social stratification and class conflict.
  • What is a limitation of using occupational prestige as a measure of social status?
    Occupational prestige is not an objective measure and can be affected by stereotypes and biases.